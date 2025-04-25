Security Meeting Held In DG Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 10:37 PM
A Divisional Intelligence Committee meeting was held under the leadership of Regional Police Officer Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan and Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry at the Commissioner’s Office
The session was attended by District Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners and heads of security agencies from across the region.
The meeting focused on the current law and order situation, enhanced security measures at the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border and ongoing operations against criminal elements in Rajanpur’s Kacha area and the Koh-e-Suleman region. Authorities emphasized strengthening the security of border police stations, checkpoints and key government offices.
During the meeting, the directives were issued to ensure the safety of foreign nationals, minority worship places and inter-provincial check posts, with on-ground inspections mandated by district officers.
The movement of foreign nationals was ordered to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).
The committee also reviewed the progress of the operation for the respectful repatriation of illegally residing Afghan nationals.
Commissioner DG Khan Division, Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry instructed all district officials to ensure their dignified return.
Speaking on the occasion, RPO Sajjad Hassan reaffirmed that protecting citizens' lives and property remains the top priority and that all resources will be utilized to maintain peace and security in the region.
