Open Menu

Security Meeting Held In DG Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 10:37 PM

Security meeting held in DG Khan

A Divisional Intelligence Committee meeting was held under the leadership of Regional Police Officer Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan and Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry at the Commissioner’s Office

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A Divisional Intelligence Committee meeting was held under the leadership of Regional Police Officer Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan and Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry at the Commissioner’s Office.

The session was attended by District Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners and heads of security agencies from across the region.

The meeting focused on the current law and order situation, enhanced security measures at the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border and ongoing operations against criminal elements in Rajanpur’s Kacha area and the Koh-e-Suleman region. Authorities emphasized strengthening the security of border police stations, checkpoints and key government offices.

During the meeting, the directives were issued to ensure the safety of foreign nationals, minority worship places and inter-provincial check posts, with on-ground inspections mandated by district officers.

The movement of foreign nationals was ordered to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The committee also reviewed the progress of the operation for the respectful repatriation of illegally residing Afghan nationals.

Commissioner DG Khan Division, Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry instructed all district officials to ensure their dignified return.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Sajjad Hassan reaffirmed that protecting citizens' lives and property remains the top priority and that all resources will be utilized to maintain peace and security in the region.

Recent Stories

Security meeting held in DG Khan

Security meeting held in DG Khan

3 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari lauds security forces f ..

President Asif Ali Zardari lauds security forces for eliminating six Khawarij

3 minutes ago
 Security Forces killed six khwarij in Bannu distri ..

Security Forces killed six khwarij in Bannu district

3 minutes ago
 Youth opportunities highlighted in empowerment & e ..

Youth opportunities highlighted in empowerment & entrepreneurship seminar at GC ..

3 minutes ago
 AI should assist, not replace human judgment: Just ..

AI should assist, not replace human judgment: Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb

3 minutes ago
 Business community stands with the State, Armed Fo ..

Business community stands with the State, Armed Forces: FPCCI

10 minutes ago
Fourth meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Working Gro ..

Fourth meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Agriculture held in Beij ..

10 minutes ago
 Road safety awareness seminars essential for women ..

Road safety awareness seminars essential for women: Secretary Saira

10 minutes ago
 Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali meets Turkish Ambassa ..

Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali meets Turkish Ambassador

10 minutes ago
 Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq celebrates eight years of liter ..

Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq celebrates eight years of literary achievement

10 minutes ago
 SAPM highlights furniture potential in boosting na ..

SAPM highlights furniture potential in boosting national economy

56 minutes ago
 IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI found ..

IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pl ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan