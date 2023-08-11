Security of all religious places top priority:IG Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the security of all the religious places including mosques, imambargahs, shrines is the first priority.

The security measures will be improved with the effective use of modern technology and available resources.

He expressed these views while meeting the delegation of Muttahida Ulema board Punjab at the Central Police Office here on Thursday.

The delegation led by Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi included Moulana Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Moulana Syed Ziaullah Shah, Moulana Hafiz Zubair Hassan, Moulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Moulana Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari and Mufti Muhammad Imran Hanafi.

Usman Anwar said that scholars were ensuring the establishment of peace with the cooperation and consultation of religious leaders, community leaders, members of 'aman' committees, institutions, and will continue to provide the best security to all religious programs in the future.

IG Punjab said that he was deeply grateful for the cooperation of all the stakeholders, including scholars, aman committees, and religious scholars of all 'Masaliks'.

In view of the upcoming auspicious occasions of the Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Usman Ali Hajveri (RA), IG Punjab assured that the best security arrangements will be ensured.

The Ulema thanked the IG Punjab for arranging the foolproof security arrangements across the province during Muharram. Molana Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi stated that after a long time, not suspending mobile services during the Muharram-ul-Haram processions in the province was praiseworthy. It was due to the strategy and tireless efforts of the Punjab Police Force that Ashura Muharram-e-Haram passed peacefully and no untoward incident was reported anywhere in the province, the delegation commended.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the role and services of Ulema for maintaining peace in the society were commendable. Fool-proof security of all religious events will be ensured with the cooperation of Ulema.

During the ceremony, senior officers including DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi were present on the occasion.