Security Of Banks To Be Enhanced In DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan

A meeting was held to review and bolster security measures in banks across DIKhan district

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A meeting was held to review and bolster security measures in banks across DIKhan district.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood held a meeting with managers from various governmental and private banks in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by the SP City Tayyab Jan, ASP Ali Hamza, DSP City Muhammad Adnan and other police officials. The managers were directed to ensure effective security arrangements including installation of high-quality secret cameras, alarms and digital video recorders at the banks.

He underlined the need for continuous monitoring to ensure round the clock vigilance. The bank authorities were also directed to the placement of guards for thorough checks of individuals entering bank premises.

The DPO assured that timely cooperation would be extend and the security would be ensured with mutual support. Bank managers expressed their commitment to working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of bank employees and customers.

