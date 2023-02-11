Security of Chinese nationals' top priority: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt. (R), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary said that the security of Chinese nationals was among top priorities.

He expressed these views while reviewing the security arrangements of Chinese Camps along with City Police Officer Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana here on Saturday.

On this occasion, senior police officers and high officials of other institutions were also accompanied by him.

He issued orders to improve the security arrangements.

Issued directions to get security clearance of private guards posted at camps and residences, increase backup of CCTV cameras recordings and holding of mock-exercises.

RPO further said that the forces were committed to foil the nefarious designs of terrorists and miscreants.

The police and other security agencies were united to eliminate terrorism. Security was on high alert at mosques, worship places and other important places, said a press release issued here.