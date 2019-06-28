UrduPoint.com
Security Of Chinese Professionals Top Priority: IGP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan Thursday said that foolproof security of Chinese professionals working on different projects of CPEC across the province was the priority of Punjab Police.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Chinese Consul General Mr. Long Dingbin at Central Police Office here.

He said that professionally trained Special Protection Unit (SPU) equipped with latest gadgets was working hard for the security.

He said that in addition to DIG SPU, DPOs of relevant districts also regularly visiting the sites to review the security arrangements and the force was provided with fast moving vehicles, bullet proof jackets, helmets and other modern equipment so that they could perform their official duties efficiently.

During meeting matters of mutual interest along with security of Chinese citizens were discussed Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani was also present at this occasion.

Chinese Consul General praised the efforts of Punjab Police for ensuring the best security arrangements for Chinese citizens visiting Pakistan for CPEC projects and other business opportunities.

He further said that Special Protection Unit of Punjab Police was a very dynamic and professional force who was performing the security duty of all foreigners including Chinese with hard work.

During the meeting, the IGP said that if any Chinese facing any problem in any districts of the Punjab local police should be informed immediately and relevant officials and officers should ensure its redressal at earliest on priority.

At the end of meeting shields were exchanged between the Chinese Consul General and IG Punjab.

