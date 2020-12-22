UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Of Churches Beefed Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:13 PM

Security of churches beefed up

Security has been beefed up in and around all the churches across the district in connection with Christmas Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Security has been beefed up in and around all the churches across the district in connection with Christmas Day.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi said that foolproof arrangements have been made to ensure security of churches besides implementing the anti-coronavirus SOPs.

The district administration has also established Xmass Bazaars in all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils to provide daily used commodities on discounted rates to the members of Christian community on the occasion of Christmas Day.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari visited Xmass Bazaars and reviewed arrangements made to facilitate the members of Christians community.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial Christian All

Recent Stories

ALEC partners with Hilti to pilot Jaibot, first-of ..

1 minute ago

Gazprom Sees Gas Exports to Europe of 183Bcm at $1 ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister directs police to start snap checki ..

1 minute ago

COVID claims 27 more lives, infects 1005 others : ..

1 minute ago

Constitution protects rights of minorities: Ashraf ..

3 minutes ago

Need stressed to promote oilseed crops

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.