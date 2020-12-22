Security of churches beefed up

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Security has been beefed up in and around all the churches across the district in connection with Christmas Day.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi said that foolproof arrangements have been made to ensure security of churches besides implementing the anti-coronavirus SOPs.

The district administration has also established Xmass Bazaars in all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils to provide daily used commodities on discounted rates to the members of Christian community on the occasion of Christmas Day.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid Lashari visited Xmass Bazaars and reviewed arrangements made to facilitate the members of Christians community.