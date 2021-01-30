Security of churches beefed up

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The district police have beefed up security of churches in Faisalabad by deploying additional force there.

A spokesman for the police said on Saturday that City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Sohail Chaudhry has issued special instruction for improving security of all churches across the district.

He said that there were 337 Christian worship places in Faisalabad for which more than 644 security jawans had been deputed. Seventeen police officers have been assigned the task to check and monitor entire security arrangements while eight combat teams of police force would ensure patrolling in sensitive areas around churches, he added.