Security Of Churches Beefed Up

Published April 22, 2022

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) ::On the direction of District Police Chief Najamul Hasnain Liaqat, SDPO City Saghir Gilani Friday held a meeting with representatives of Christian community and discussed security arrangements at all churches across the district.

The city representatives of Christian community including Chaudhry Hameed, Pastor Wilson, Naeem Masih, Shafiq Vicky, Irfan Joseph, Javed Masih and others participated in the meeting.

SDPO Saghir Gilani briefed the participants about the police security arrangements at the churches and said that the churches have been divided into different categories according to their sensitivities.

He said that a separate security plan has been issued for the churches wherein police personnel have been deployed at all the churches for 24/7 while CCTV cameras have been installed for keeping eye on suspicious activities and a response force has been formed to deal with any untoward incident.

