Security of churches beefed up

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, enhanced the security at churches.

According to a police spokesman, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs on Sunday checked the security at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.

The CPO further ordered the police officers for effective patrolling in their respective areas and deploy plain clothes police and well-equipped cops near the churches and public places.