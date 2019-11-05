Security of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) reviewed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ihsan Tufail has directed to provide foolproof security to processions in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

He stated this while addressing a meeting held at RPO office on Tuesday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana, DPO Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, DPO Jhelum Syed Hammad Abid, SSP RIB Syed Ali Akbar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

RPO directed officials to devise comprehensive security plans for Milad processions.

He further directed that all the stakeholders must be taken onboard for promoting interfaith harmony.

"An affective mechanism of body search must be adopted and nobody should be allowed entering the procession without proper frisking with metal detectors," he added.

He made it clear that parking lots should be ensured at good distance from procession routes while patrolling in sensitive areas should also be enhanced besides mounting other security measures to avoid any untoward incident.