Security Of Grid Stations Beefed Up

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Security of grid stations beefed up

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The police department beefed up security of grid stations and other installations of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco).

A spokesman for the police department said on Tuesday City Police Officer Usman Akram Gondal had deployed more than 600 security personnel in grid stations and offices in the district.

He said 363 security officials would perform duty at static points whereas nine teams of Elite forcewould ensure patrolling around the grid stations and offices.

