Security of imambargahs reviewed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :SSP Khairpur Saud Magsi on Thursday visited various imambargahs in the city, including the Imambargah Hydery to review the security of 8th Muharramul Harram procession.

He reviewed the security arrangements as well as implementation status of coronavirus SOPs by the participants in majalis and processions.

He also met with the organisers of majalis as well as the community leaders and asked them about the security arrangements.

The community leaders and management of imambargahs expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements made by police.