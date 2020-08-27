UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Of Imambargahs Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 03:29 PM

Security of imambargahs reviewed

SSP Khairpur Saud Magsi on Thursday visited various imambargahs in the city, including the Imambargah Hydery to review the security of 8th Muharramul Harram procession

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :SSP Khairpur Saud Magsi on Thursday visited various imambargahs in the city, including the Imambargah Hydery to review the security of 8th Muharramul Harram procession.

He reviewed the security arrangements as well as implementation status of coronavirus SOPs by the participants in majalis and processions.

He also met with the organisers of majalis as well as the community leaders and asked them about the security arrangements.

The community leaders and management of imambargahs expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements made by police.

Related Topics

Police Khairpur Saud Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany agrees tougher rules to fight rising infec ..

1 minute ago

DIG reviews procession security

1 minute ago

AC arrested over graft charges

1 minute ago

Anti-money laundering legislation; requirement of ..

1 minute ago

Turkey Welcomes 'Heaviest Punishment in New Zealan ..

20 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish with losses

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.