Security Of Imran Khan Not Withdrawn: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Islamabad Capital Police on Friday made it clear that additional security was being provided to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan than the security cover entitled to a former prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police on Friday made it clear that additional security was being provided to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan than the security cover entitled to a former prime minister.

According to spokesperson of the police, reports regarding the withdrawal of security from the former prime minister were baseless.

He said additional security would also be provided to the PTI chairman, if required.

He said police force from provinces could be called only with the permission of the Ministry of Interior and as per the police rules.

The police on its twitter account further stated that 77 policemen were providing security to the former prime minister.

The police are committed to performing duties in all kinds of situations.

It is to mention that statement comes after PTI Leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the security of the PTI Chairman had been withdrawn.

