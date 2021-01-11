UrduPoint.com
Security Of KMC's Head Office Tightened

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:24 PM

Security of KMC's head office tightened

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday tightened security of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's main building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday tightened security of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's main building.

According to a spokesperson of KMC Ali Hassan Sajid security guards and city wardens have been deployed at entry and exit points of the building.

As many as 48 close circuit television cameras were installed and monitoring is being made around the clock at central security office.

The spokesperson said that all cameras installed at main gate and administrator corridor are functional while other defunct cameras are also being made functional.

He said that entry of all irrelevant vehicles is banned while every person and vehicle being checked at the gate. Guests coming to the building are allowed only after they present the CNICs.

