Security of Kohat district jail beefed up

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) ::In view of the current law and order situation in the province, the District Police Officer (DPO) and military officials on Wednesday visited Kohat jail and reviewed security arrangements.

DPO Kohat Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani was accompanied by Brigadier Imran while Superintendent Jail Abdul Bari gave them a detailed briefing regarding the security of the jail.

On the occasion, Brigadier Imran and DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani assured to deploy more police force for external security of the jail.