Security Of Masses Top Priority Of KP Government: Sanaullah Abbassi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) police KP Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi on Monday said provision of security to masses, eradication of crime and establishment of law and order were the top priorities of the government of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the police officer of Mansehra district.

Sanaullah Abbassi further said Mansehra police should take strict action indiscriminately against the people who were sabotaging the law and order situation and promote people friendly policing.

He also directed police to start a special drive against the accused of murder, fugitive, thieves, robbery and other crimes and arrest them at the earliest.

He also asked for taking strict action against the smuggling and drug paddlers, adding that such people were spreading white poison in the society.

DPO Mansehra, SP Investigation Mansehra, Additional SP Manserha, SP Special Branch, SP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), SDPOs of district Mansehra and SHOs of all police stations, were also present in the meeting.

Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi also inspected the anti-encroachment operation on Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road and appreciated the police efforts. He also visited Shugran and met officials deployed on police posts. He inquired about the services being provided to tourists and lauded their performance.

Tourists from different parts of the country also met IG Police KPK in Shugran and appreciated performance of the Mansehra police.

