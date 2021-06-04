UrduPoint.com
Security Of Mosques , Imambargahs On High Alert

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Security of mosques and other religious places including Imambargahs was put on high alert in the provincial capital on Friday.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani had issued directions to SSP Operations, all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements. All SPs, DSPs and subordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured strict security arrangements at all the religious places.

Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and the Police Response Unit remained alert at all sensitive mosques and Imambargahs.

Police checked all vehicles and suspicious persons at entry and exit points of the city.

The Lahore police conducted search operations around sensitive areas of the city including Chinese consulate Lahore and other important offices and public places.

Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations.

