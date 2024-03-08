Open Menu

Security Of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave Tightened

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 06:19 PM

Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tightened

The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) is constantly engaged to ensure effective security arrangements at the Pakistan Secretariat and Minister Enclave to avoid any untoward situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) is constantly engaged to ensure effective security arrangements at the Pakistan Secretariat and Minister Enclave to avoid any untoward situation.

On the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Police is always engaged in ensuring the peace and order situation in the Federal capital, said the spokesman of Islamabad Police here Friday.

He said that the Islamabad Capital Police was ensuring effective security arrangements at the Pak Secretariat and Minister Enclave, located in the high security zone.

The senior police officers directed the officers and officials to ensure the security of important government offices, and superior courts, located in the high-security zone, he said and added, they further directed them to perform their duties with utmost dedication to uphold peace and security, with no room for negligence or complacency during duty hours.

The Islamabad Police, he said is taking all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens, no one is allowed to disturb the peace of the people.

He also requested the citizens to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious object or activity to their respective police station, dial Pucar-15 or at ICT-15 app.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Police Station Nasir Superior All Government

Recent Stories

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah seeks ADB ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah seeks ADB's $400m support for construct ..

56 seconds ago
 Punjab food dept lodges complaint against flour mi ..

Punjab food dept lodges complaint against flour mill for low quality food item

3 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 42 accused in Jinnah House atta ..

ATC grants bail to 42 accused in Jinnah House attack case

3 minutes ago
 Nigeria sends troops to rescue more than 250 kidna ..

Nigeria sends troops to rescue more than 250 kidnapped students

3 minutes ago
 IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women ..

IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women Day

9 minutes ago
 ICP commends women officers on International Women ..

ICP commends women officers on International Women's Day

9 minutes ago
Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free t ..

Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free treatment

9 minutes ago
 Social sector marks International Women’s Day in ..

Social sector marks International Women’s Day in KP

9 minutes ago
 Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship

Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship

11 minutes ago
 Equal development opportunities being provided to ..

Equal development opportunities being provided to women : commissioner

11 minutes ago
 Women empowerment can change economic fate, says L ..

Women empowerment can change economic fate, says LCCI Chief

11 minutes ago
 Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smu ..

Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smuggling

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan