Security Of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave Tightened
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 06:19 PM
The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) is constantly engaged to ensure effective security arrangements at the Pakistan Secretariat and Minister Enclave to avoid any untoward situation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) is constantly engaged to ensure effective security arrangements at the Pakistan Secretariat and Minister Enclave to avoid any untoward situation.
On the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Police is always engaged in ensuring the peace and order situation in the Federal capital, said the spokesman of Islamabad Police here Friday.
He said that the Islamabad Capital Police was ensuring effective security arrangements at the Pak Secretariat and Minister Enclave, located in the high security zone.
The senior police officers directed the officers and officials to ensure the security of important government offices, and superior courts, located in the high-security zone, he said and added, they further directed them to perform their duties with utmost dedication to uphold peace and security, with no room for negligence or complacency during duty hours.
The Islamabad Police, he said is taking all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens, no one is allowed to disturb the peace of the people.
He also requested the citizens to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious object or activity to their respective police station, dial Pucar-15 or at ICT-15 app.
Recent Stories
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah seeks ADB's $400m support for construct ..
Punjab food dept lodges complaint against flour mill for low quality food item
ATC grants bail to 42 accused in Jinnah House attack case
Nigeria sends troops to rescue more than 250 kidnapped students
IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women Day
ICP commends women officers on International Women's Day
Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free treatment
Social sector marks International Women’s Day in KP
Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship
Equal development opportunities being provided to women : commissioner
Women empowerment can change economic fate, says LCCI Chief
Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smuggling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah seeks ADB's $400m support for construction of additional 25 ..56 seconds ago
-
Punjab food dept lodges complaint against flour mill for low quality food item3 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to 42 accused in Jinnah House attack case3 minutes ago
-
ICP commends women officers on International Women's Day9 minutes ago
-
Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free treatment9 minutes ago
-
Social sector marks International Women’s Day in KP9 minutes ago
-
Equal development opportunities being provided to women : commissioner11 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment can change economic fate, says LCCI Chief11 minutes ago
-
Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smuggling11 minutes ago
-
Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars16 minutes ago
-
Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to clear other roads16 minutes ago
-
Women’s Day observed at UET16 minutes ago