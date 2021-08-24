UrduPoint.com

Security Of Parks To Be Enhanced In Province

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:48 PM

Security of parks to be enhanced in province

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister for Tourism and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Mehmood on Tuesday presided over a meeting of all nine PHAs of Punjab to discuss the security of parks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister for Tourism and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Mehmood on Tuesday presided over a meeting of all nine PHAs of Punjab to discuss the security of parks.

According to spokesperson for PHA here, chairmen and director generals of PHAs attended the meeting.

During the meeting it was decided to install cameras in 40 major parks of Punjab within a month. Out of order cameras would also be repaired in 30 days and private security companies would be hired for security of the people in overcrowded parks.

Asif Mehmood said that instructions have been issued for setting up of Central Control Room for monitoring through cameras installed in the parks.

The meeting also decided that all community parks under PHA would be allocated for families only and suitable training would be provided to PHA guards. Motorcycles would also be provided to security guards for patrolling in the parks. Police and administration would be informed in advance on the occasion of important festivals.

All minutes of the meeting would be approved by the Chief Minister Punjab and board of Directors of PHA.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab All

Recent Stories

UK businesses fear for Afghan rug weavers after Ta ..

UK businesses fear for Afghan rug weavers after Taliban takeover

2 minutes ago
 Taliban's treatment of women will mark 'red line': ..

Taliban's treatment of women will mark 'red line': UN rights chief

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 organizes training session for KMSMC s ..

Rescue 1122 organizes training session for KMSMC students

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to SCBA presid ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to SCBA president, PHA chairman in housing s ..

5 minutes ago
 England's Malan eager for Test return after 'emoti ..

England's Malan eager for Test return after 'emotional' exit

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine, France Expect More Diligence From Normand ..

Ukraine, France Expect More Diligence From Normandy Mediators of Donbas Conflict

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.