Security of parks to be enhanced in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister for Tourism and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Mehmood on Tuesday presided over a meeting of all nine PHAs of Punjab to discuss the security of parks.

According to spokesperson for PHA here, chairmen and director generals of PHAs attended the meeting.

During the meeting it was decided to install cameras in 40 major parks of Punjab within a month. Out of order cameras would also be repaired in 30 days and private security companies would be hired for security of the people in overcrowded parks.

Asif Mehmood said that instructions have been issued for setting up of Central Control Room for monitoring through cameras installed in the parks.

The meeting also decided that all community parks under PHA would be allocated for families only and suitable training would be provided to PHA guards. Motorcycles would also be provided to security guards for patrolling in the parks. Police and administration would be informed in advance on the occasion of important festivals.

All minutes of the meeting would be approved by the Chief Minister Punjab and board of Directors of PHA.