Security of PHC beefed up

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Security has been tightened in and around Peshawar High Court (PHC) after the Police Lines Majid blast.

This was stated in a notification issued by the Registrar of the PHC here on Friday.

The tight security measures being adopted for ensuring foolproof security in and around Peshawar High Court.

Searching of those entering the premises of the High Court has been made mandatory, it added.

The clothes of High Court staff and Lawyers should also be searched and those carrying weapons, knives, other sharp tools should not be allowed in the premises of the High Court, said notification.