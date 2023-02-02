Security of police stations beefed up

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The security of all district police stations was beefed up across Punjab after the attack on Makkarwal police station here in Mianwali by armed militants on Tuesday night.

According to a police spokesman, sharp lights were installed at all four corners of police stations with increased security ensured around them.

SHO Daera Din Panah police station, Malik Yaseen said police was all-out alert to repulse any sort of attack on the stations under renewed direction of IG Punjab.

He said they were ready to protect lives and property of the masses and ready to avert any nefarious action by enemies of the country.