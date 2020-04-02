Security of Quarantine centers to be made fool proof: Commissioner

Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood has directed the administration of all districts to make security fool proof of Quarantine centers and strict action should be taken against the personnel and officers who were not performing their responsibilities in this regard

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood has directed the administration of all districts to make security fool proof of Quarantine centers and strict action should be taken against the personnel and officers who were not performing their responsibilities in this regard.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Divisional coordinating committee. In meeting ADC Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, DC Sargodha Abdullah Nair Sheikh, DC Khushab Mussarat Jabeen, DC Mianwali Umer Sher Chatta, DC Bhakkar Asif Ali Farrukh, Director Health Dr. Rana Abdullah and others concerned officers were also present.

Commissioner said that elements that were creating artificial shortage should be dealt with irony hands so that basic needs of people could be continued uninterrupted during Lockdown.

She said that beside to Mist spray on roads, Streets and bazaars washing with anti-virus liquid should be ensured ,she said adding that mobile clinics should be keep their schedules integrated and robust to standardize their utility.

Commissioner has also directed to ensure that the production units of the essential commodities and industries should be kept in run and also to be ensuring that workers abide the protective and precautions regarding COVID-19.

In meeting, Deputy Commissioners of four districts briefed about steps and activities regarding to deal with COVID-19.