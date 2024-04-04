Security Of Shopping Centers, Markets Put On High Alert
Published April 04, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The police have put the security of shopping centers and markets
high alert for Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr in the district.
Over 1,000 police personnel including officers have been deployed
on security duty.
A spokesperson for the police department on Thursday said that
on the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia,
strict security arrangements had been made to deal with any untoward
incident in shopping centers and markets.
In this regard, special checkpoints would be set up on various roads
especially near the markets and bazaars.
He said the district police were taking special measures to control
the law and order in the district, under which the strict security plan
had been chalked out.
The teams of Dolphin and Elite Force would ensure patrolling on city
roads round the clock, he added.
