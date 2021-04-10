Security of voters, candidates to be ensured at all costs: DPO Sialkot

UrduPoint.com
DASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :-:District Police Officer Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani said that there was a complete ban on displaying and possessing licensed/unlicensed weapons during the NA-75 by-election.

Talking to the media, he said that no one would be allowed to disturb peace in the constituency and criminal elements would be dealt with iron hands. He said that strict security arrangements had been made for peaceful polling in NA-75.

He said that Rangers and police personnel had been deployed inside and outside all polling stations, adding that 4162 police personnel had been deployed at 360 polling stations in NA-75.

He said that 4 SPs, 12 DSPs, 32 inspectors, 47 sub-inspectors, 176 assistant sub-inspectors, 137 head constables, 1444 constables, 150 ladies constables, 102 reserve police personnel, 20 elite police teams were on security duty at polling stations.

The DPO said that security of voters and candidates would be ensured at all costs and polling in by-elections would be ensured peaceful.

