Security Officers Briefed For Enhanced Alertness In High Security Zone
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Police officers assigned to the High Security Zone (HSZ) were briefed to ensure effective performance of their duties and to remain prepared to address any untoward incidents promptly on Thursday.
A public relation officer told APP that SP High Security Zone Raza Ullah Khan briefed the Islamabad police officers who were deputed to High Security Zone. The zone encompasses pivotal government and private establishments, diplomatic missions, and other vital assets, necessitating an unwavering focus on their safeguarding.
The police officers were briefed and directed to be ready to deal with any untoward incident in a timely manner. Officers should remain alert during duty and keep a close watch on suspicious vehicles and individuals.
SP Security has directed the officers on duty to uphold the highest standards of diligence and professionalism, cultivating a positive rapport with citizens. A fervent appeal is made to the citizens to promptly report any perceived suspicious activity or individuals to the helpline "Pukar-15".
