Open Menu

Security Officers Briefed For Enhanced Alertness In High Security Zone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Security officers briefed for enhanced alertness in high security zone

Police officers assigned to the High Security Zone (HSZ) were briefed to ensure effective performance of their duties and to remain prepared to address any untoward incidents promptly on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Police officers assigned to the High Security Zone (HSZ) were briefed to ensure effective performance of their duties and to remain prepared to address any untoward incidents promptly on Thursday.

A public relation officer told APP that SP High Security Zone Raza Ullah Khan briefed the Islamabad police officers who were deputed to High Security Zone. The zone encompasses pivotal government and private establishments, diplomatic missions, and other vital assets, necessitating an unwavering focus on their safeguarding.

The police officers were briefed and directed to be ready to deal with any untoward incident in a timely manner. Officers should remain alert during duty and keep a close watch on suspicious vehicles and individuals.

SP Security has directed the officers on duty to uphold the highest standards of diligence and professionalism, cultivating a positive rapport with citizens. A fervent appeal is made to the citizens to promptly report any perceived suspicious activity or individuals to the helpline "Pukar-15".

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Alert Government

Recent Stories

Opposition regrets failure of provincial governmen ..

Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurra ..

14 minutes ago
 Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted su ..

Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in Souther ..

14 minutes ago
 Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries o ..

Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' prog ..

17 minutes ago
 Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards clea ..

Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards cleaner Punjab

14 minutes ago
 Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize ..

Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize an event

14 minutes ago
 Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture ..

Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture Authority Bill 2024

14 minutes ago
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurat ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates Prof Hashmat Lodi Developme ..

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews tr ..

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic, civic issues in Lyari

14 minutes ago
 S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says ..

S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says felt 'fear'

14 minutes ago
 UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in res ..

UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in reset bid after 150 days

14 minutes ago
 OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts through March

OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts through March

22 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents cash rewards to topper girls ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan