Security official dies, six injured in Tank road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) A security personnel were died while six others injured when a vehicle carrying them, skidded off the road and met with an accident in Manji khel area of Tank district on Tuesday.

Local police informed a vehicle was on its way to Dera Ismail Khan from Asman Manza area of South Waziristan when it met with an accident.

As a result, security officials embraced martyrdom while six others were injured. The injured were shifted to CMH Dera Ismail Khan.

APP/vak