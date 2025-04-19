Open Menu

Security On Easter In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Security on Easter in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The police evolved a comprehensive security plan during the Easter in

the district.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, high-alert security would be

ensured on April 20 (Sunday) as more than 2,000 personnel were deployed for security

duty including 18 gazetted officers, 188 upper subordinates, and 1796 constables.

Special teams were also deputed at all entry and exit points of the district besides ensuring

thorough patrolling.

The police would also remain alert at public parks and gathering spots to maintain law & order.

He said that 20 teams of Elite Force would remain active in sensitive areas while the reserved police force would remain standby at the Police Lines.

