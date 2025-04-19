Security On Easter In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2025 | 10:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The police evolved a comprehensive security plan during the Easter in
the district.
According to City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, high-alert security would be
ensured on April 20 (Sunday) as more than 2,000 personnel were deployed for security
duty including 18 gazetted officers, 188 upper subordinates, and 1796 constables.
Special teams were also deputed at all entry and exit points of the district besides ensuring
thorough patrolling.
The police would also remain alert at public parks and gathering spots to maintain law & order.
He said that 20 teams of Elite Force would remain active in sensitive areas while the reserved police force would remain standby at the Police Lines.
