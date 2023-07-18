Security on high alert at temples in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik on Tuesday has ordered putting security on high alert at temples throughout the district.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik on Tuesday has ordered putting security on high alert at temples throughout the district.

In this connection, Police officials have been put at the disposal of different ranges for the security of the temples.

All these policemen will perform security duties on administrative grounds, and all the personnel deployed at the temples are being tasked with security duties.