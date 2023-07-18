Open Menu

Security On High Alert At Temples In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:39 PM

SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik on Tuesday has ordered putting security on high alert at temples throughout the district.

In this connection, Police officials have been put at the disposal of different ranges for the security of the temples.

All these policemen will perform security duties on administrative grounds, and all the personnel deployed at the temples are being tasked with security duties.

