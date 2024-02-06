Security, other arrangements finalized for elections: RPO

All preparations for holding general election in Sargodha region have been completed and security arrangements have been finalized in this regard

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) All preparations for holding general election in Sargodha region have been completed and security arrangements have been finalized in this regard.

These views were expressed by RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui while issuing instructions to all DPOs regarding security arrangements here at his office. He said that more than 5.7 million voters will exercise their right to vote in Sargodha region, for which more than 18,000 policemen and employees of other departments will perform their duties at 3928 polling stations of the region. Reserve policemen are ready from Punjab Constabulary, Punjab Highway Patrol and other departments to meet the shortage of personnel.

Sharik Kamal said that necessary training has been provided to the police officers to observe and implement the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission, while necessary security and checking training has also been provided to the employees who belongs from the civil institutions. He said that 1609 cameras have been installed at 399 sensitive polling stations while control rooms have been established at the district level to monitor them while special mobile apps have been developed to make the monitoring process more efficient. Strict legal action will be taken against any malicious attempt, he concluded.