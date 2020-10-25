UrduPoint.com
Security & Other Arrangements Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Security and other arrangements for processions and congregations during the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal were reviewed at a meeting at DC office Sukkur, said hand out on Sunday.

The meeting was presided over by Sukkur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Adeel Taswar was attended by the representatives of Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO), Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA), Shabaz Rangers and Police who were told to facilitate organizers seeking permission to take out processions or hold congregations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (peace be upon him).

DC asked the SEPCO authorities not to resort to load shedding during the holy month and told the TMA to ensure proper sanitation and availability of potable water to people attending the processions and public meetings in connection with Eid Milad-un- Nabi (pbuh).

He directed additional commissioners to develop a liaison with the Rangers and police to avert any untoward incident causing risk to public lives and property. He said people must be facilitated to participate in the celebration in its truest spirit, without and fear or inhibitions.

He said water supply and sewerage services be made available on an emergency basis to all mosques and around the routes of processions.

