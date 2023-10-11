Security personnel briefed about duty in high security zone

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The security personnel assigned to the High Security Zone received comprehensive briefings to enhance their preparedness in handling unforeseen incidents promptly.

During this initiative, SP Security conducted visits to the security pickets within the high-security zone, providing crucial guidance to the dedicated Islamabad Capital Police personnel responsible for security.

The High Security Zone encompasses critical government and private facilities, diplomatic missions, and other invaluable assets, emphasizing the paramount importance of their protection.

Security personnel were reminded of the importance of remaining vigilant and were advised to abstain from using mobile phones during their duties.

Additionally, they were instructed to wear bulletproof jackets and helmets for their own safety. Officials are expected to maintain a keen watch on suspicious vehicles and individuals.

Furthermore, SP Security underscored the significance of upholding the highest standards of diligence and professionalism, fostering positive relationships with the community.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to report any perceived suspicious activities or individuals to the helpline "Pucar-15" without delay.