Open Menu

Security Personnel Briefed For Vigilance And Rapid Response

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Security personnel briefed for vigilance and rapid response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Security personnel assigned to the High-Security Zone received comprehensive instructions to carry out their duties effectively and respond promptly to any unforeseen incidents.

The meeting, chaired by SP High-Security Zone Saud Khan, gathered officers responsible for overseeing the High-Security Zone. The zone encompasses critical government and private facilities, diplomatic missions, and other essential assets, emphasizing the need for unwavering attention to their protection.

During the briefing, security personnel were specifically instructed to remain prepared to handle any untoward incidents promptly.

Officials were reminded to maintain vigilance during their duties and closely monitor any suspicious vehicles or individuals.

SP High Security Zone stressed the importance of upholding the highest standards of diligence and professionalism among on-duty personnel. Building a positive rapport with citizens was highlighted as an essential aspect of their responsibilities.

A sincere appeal was made to citizens to report any perceived suspicious activity or individuals promptly to the helpline "Pukar-15."

Related Topics

Vehicles Saud Government

Recent Stories

Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – ..

Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – Who Emerges as the Groundbreak ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

8 hours ago
 First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

17 hours ago
 Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

18 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

18 hours ago
Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

18 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

18 hours ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

18 hours ago
 Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

18 hours ago
 100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds P ..

100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibiti ..

18 hours ago
 Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan