Security personnel briefed for vigilance and rapid response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Security personnel assigned to the High-Security Zone received comprehensive instructions to carry out their duties effectively and respond promptly to any unforeseen incidents.

The meeting, chaired by SP High-Security Zone Saud Khan, gathered officers responsible for overseeing the High-Security Zone. The zone encompasses critical government and private facilities, diplomatic missions, and other essential assets, emphasizing the need for unwavering attention to their protection.

During the briefing, security personnel were specifically instructed to remain prepared to handle any untoward incidents promptly.

Officials were reminded to maintain vigilance during their duties and closely monitor any suspicious vehicles or individuals.

SP High Security Zone stressed the importance of upholding the highest standards of diligence and professionalism among on-duty personnel. Building a positive rapport with citizens was highlighted as an essential aspect of their responsibilities.

A sincere appeal was made to citizens to report any perceived suspicious activity or individuals promptly to the helpline "Pukar-15."