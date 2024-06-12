Security Plan Afoot For Eid Ul Azha In Dir Lower
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 10:50 AM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The police have devised a comprehensive security plan to ensure peace during Eid-ul-Azha in the area.
According to police, the plan had been made on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Dir Rai Mazhar Iqbal aimed at protecting important and sensitive locations, mosques, commercial centers, and markets, and maintaining the smooth flow of traffic on the auspicious of Eid.
Under the plan, security has been heightened throughout the district, which has been divided into four sectors for these arrangements.
According to the plan, more than 1,600 police personnel will be on duty. SP Investigation Lower Dir Rashid Khan will oversee the security arrangements in their respective areas along with Circle SDPOs and SHOs.
The plan also features foolproof security arrangements for Eid prayers, and police patrols have been increased to ensure peace and security in the area.
During Eid, checking processes at checkpoints at the district's entry and exit points and important routes will be intensified.
As per the plan, more than 200 traffic personnel would be performing duty to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during Eid days.
DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal has appealed to the public to refrain from aerial firing and one-wheeling. He has also urged parents to cooperate and prevent their children from engaging in these dangerous activities.
APP/ard-slm
