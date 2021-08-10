UrduPoint.com

Security Plan Chalked Out For Ashura Moharram-ul-Haram: DPO Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Security plan chalked out for Ashura Moharram-ul-Haram: DPO Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran said on Tuesday a total of 250 processions would be taken out across the district during Ashura, the foolproof security has been finalized.

Category A  includes 7 processions, category B includes 4 and category C includes 239 processions. There are a total of 575 Majalis scheduled from 1st Moharam to 10 Moharam, which include 01 of category A, 4 of category B and 570 of category C. As many as 1683 police officers and personnel will perform duties on the procession. Some 1618 volunteers would also be on duty.

During the processions, metal detectors, walk-through gates will be installed. CCTV cameras have also been installed at major Imam-Bargahs and procession routes for monitoring. A control room has also been set up in the DPO office. Police mobiles, Elite Commandos, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz squad will be patrolling around processions and Majalis. The Punjab government has banned all types of weapons and the publication of any objectionable material. The organizers of processions and Majalis have been taken on board for following coronavirus SOPs during Moharram-ul-Haram

