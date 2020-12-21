Security plan chalked out for birthday of Quaid, Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Karachi Police on Monday chalked out a comprehensive security plan, for the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas, under which over 3000 officers and personnel of Karachi Police would perform security duties.

In this connection an important meeting chaired by Additional Inspector General of Police – Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon was held at the Karachi Police Office, informed the Spokesperson to Karachi Police.

All district SSPs briefed the meeting about security arrangements at Mazar-e-Quaid and across the city for December 25th.

The meeting was informed that a heavy contingent of police would be deployed around the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam for the ceremony of Change of Guards and other events.

Special Security Unit's well trained snipers would be deployed on buildings around mausoleum of Quaid.

The Swat teams will be present at various places in the city to deal with any untoward incident.

A heavy contingent of traffic police will be present around Mazar-e-Quaid to maintain the smooth flow of traffic.

The Senior Police Officers were directed to remain in field on the nights of December 24th and 25th.

The officers concerned were also instructed to take strict legal action against those involved in sale, purchase of alcohol / raw alcohol under the prevailing rules on the occasion of Christmas. Besides, cases will also be registered against those involved in aerial firing, which was a non-bailable offense.

The meeting was attended by DIGP Admin Dr. Amin Yousafzai, DIGP West Asim Qaimkhani, DIGP East Noman Siddiqui and all District SSPs.