Security Plan Chalked Out For Eid Ul Azha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:49 PM

Security plan chalked out for Eid ul Azha

The district Police on Tuesday finalized a comprehensive security plan for the Eid ul Azha to avoid any untoward incident by the anti state elements

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) ::The district Police on Tuesday finalized a comprehensive security plan for the Eid ul Azha to avoid any untoward incident by the anti state elements.

DPO Bajaur Abdul Samad Khan said that as per the directives of IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jahan Ansari and on the special instructions of DIG Malakand Abdul Ghafoor Khan Afridi foolproof security plan has been chalked out for the district.

He said that more than 150 additional personnel would be deployed across the district to perform security duty, adding that special security arrangements have been put in place for mosques and Eid venues.

He said that one-wheeling, aerial firing, driving without a license, use of tinted glasses in vehicles would be banned on Eid-ul-Azha and strict legal action would be taken against the violators.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the security personnel and inform the police in case of any suspicious activity.

