Security Plan Chalked Out For Muharram Programmes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:15 PM

Security plan chalked out for Muharram programmes

The Lahore Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for protection of Muharram-ul-Haram religious programmes including majalis and processions of Ashura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for protection of Muharram-ul-Haram religious programmes including majalis and processions of Ashura.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that more than 15,000 police officers and officials including 12 SPs, 34 DSPs, 83 Inspectors, Jawans from Anti-Riot Force, Dolphin Squad, PRU and SSU will perform duties during Muharram.

He said that all logistic and operational arrangements had been finalised along with a survey of routes and Imambargahs. He said that implementation of the government directions regarding coronavirus preventive measures would be ensured through enforcement teams, in collaboration with the administrations of Imambargahs, majalis and peace committees. All important mourning processions would be provided cover of Elite Police as well, he added. Meetings with allied departments had been conducted to ensure timely completion of arrangements and community leaders, and members of the peace committees. Parliamentarians have also been taken into confidence to obtain their support in maintaining peace during Muharram.

The police officer said that CCTV cameras had been installed on all routes of main processions by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority to ensure non-stop monitoring.

The district administration is also completing all its arrangements regarding installation of monitoring cameras, roads patchwork, drainage and proper lighting on the routes of processions. The participants in the Muharram programmes would be allowed to enter the processions after complete checking and body search by the Lahore Police. The lady police officers would check the female participants.

Snipers will be deputed on high-roofs to monitor all movements of the processions and any possible suspects. The volunteers are also being provided necessary training of checking individuals under Community Policing at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh.

Ashfaq Khan said that search operations were continuing to ensure peace along with law and order in Muharram under the National Action Plan. Data of citizens was being checked at houses, hotels, guest houses through search operations, geo-fencing and biometric system whereas identity verification is being conducted of passengers at bus stops, bus terminals and railway stations through Hotel Eye app as well.

