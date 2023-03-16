UrduPoint.com

Security Plan Devised For Bazaars, Markets In Ramzan: RPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Security plan devised for bazaars, markets in Ramzan: RPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Thursday said a robust plan had been devised to ensure security at bazaars, markets and other key places of the city, keeping in view the convenience of residents during the holy month of Ramzan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Anjuman Tajer Etihad at Range Office Dera Ismail Khan.

During the meeting, the delegation comprising General Secretary Tajer Etihad Ashfaq Chughtai, President Hamid Ali Kamrani, Senior Vice President Karim Wazir and other businessmen lauded the police performance regarding busting inter-provincial dacoits gang which allegedly robbed a private franchise last week.

They also highlighted various issues facing the business community pertaining to security during Ramzan.

The RPO said the business community played a key role in the development of the national economy and all-out efforts would be made to address their concerns.

The RPO urged the business community to come forward and cooperate with the district police to implement the said security plan in letter and spirit for maintaining peace during the holy month.

He was of the opinion that businessmen should also make security measures at markets and bazaars on their part by deputing watchmen and ensuring that CCTV cameras and alarm systems were well-functioning.

The delegation assured to fully cooperate with the police for maintaining peace in the city.

Related Topics

Police Business Dera Ismail Khan Anjuman Market Afridi

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ by EMEA Finance

49 seconds ago
 Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon La ..

Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon Large Language Model

57 seconds ago
 Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Packa ..

Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Package&#039; to facilitate doing b ..

1 minute ago
 Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Iranian Secretary of Su ..

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Iranian Secretary of Supreme National Security Counci ..

1 minute ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates AD Ports ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates AD Ports Group’s Digital District

1 minute ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates AUS Career Fair 2023

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates AUS Career Fair 2023

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.