Security plan devised for bazaars, markets in Ramzan: RPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Thursday said a robust plan had been devised to ensure security at bazaars, markets and other key places of the city, keeping in view the convenience of residents during the holy month of Ramzan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Anjuman Tajer Etihad at Range Office Dera Ismail Khan.

During the meeting, the delegation comprising General Secretary Tajer Etihad Ashfaq Chughtai, President Hamid Ali Kamrani, Senior Vice President Karim Wazir and other businessmen lauded the police performance regarding busting inter-provincial dacoits gang which allegedly robbed a private franchise last week.

They also highlighted various issues facing the business community pertaining to security during Ramzan.

The RPO said the business community played a key role in the development of the national economy and all-out efforts would be made to address their concerns.

The RPO urged the business community to come forward and cooperate with the district police to implement the said security plan in letter and spirit for maintaining peace during the holy month.

He was of the opinion that businessmen should also make security measures at markets and bazaars on their part by deputing watchmen and ensuring that CCTV cameras and alarm systems were well-functioning.

The delegation assured to fully cooperate with the police for maintaining peace in the city.