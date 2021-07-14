Security plan devised for Eidul Aza in D I Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district police of Dera Ismail Khan have devised a robust security plan to maintain complete peace and harmony on the occasion of Eidul Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police of Dera Ismail Khan have devised a robust security plan to maintain complete peace and harmony on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

According to police, the district has been divided into six sectors and each sector would be supervised by Deputy Superintendent of Police to maintain better coordination among the relevant quarters. Under the plan, as many as 1508 policemen would be performing their duty during the Eid.

A stringent checking process has been started to keep an eye on suspected people and vehicles and in this regard checkpoints have been established at 40 places outside and inside the city.

It said Closed Circuit tv (CCTV) has been installed at 243 secret places to monitor movement of people at different places and avert any untoward incident. Similarly patrolling has been enhanced at different routes of the city and Police along with army personnel would be providing security to Eid Ul Azha congregation through 18 riders.

On the other hand, the traffic police have chalked out a separate plan to maintain smooth flow of traffic and in this regard 21 ticketing and 63 traffic wardens would be performing duty. The police have also launched strike and search operations against anti-social elements.