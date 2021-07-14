UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Plan Devised For Eidul Aza In D I Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:17 PM

Security plan devised for Eidul Aza in D I Khan

The district police of Dera Ismail Khan have devised a robust security plan to maintain complete peace and harmony on the occasion of Eidul Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police of Dera Ismail Khan have devised a robust security plan to maintain complete peace and harmony on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

According to police, the district has been divided into six sectors and each sector would be supervised by Deputy Superintendent of Police to maintain better coordination among the relevant quarters. Under the plan, as many as 1508 policemen would be performing their duty during the Eid.

A stringent checking process has been started to keep an eye on suspected people and vehicles and in this regard checkpoints have been established at 40 places outside and inside the city.

It said Closed Circuit tv (CCTV) has been installed at 243 secret places to monitor movement of people at different places and avert any untoward incident. Similarly patrolling has been enhanced at different routes of the city and Police along with army personnel would be providing security to Eid Ul Azha congregation through 18 riders.

On the other hand, the traffic police have chalked out a separate plan to maintain smooth flow of traffic and in this regard 21 ticketing and 63 traffic wardens would be performing duty. The police have also launched strike and search operations against anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Army Police Vehicles Traffic Dera Ismail Khan TV

Recent Stories

PM launches Letter of Administration, Succession C ..

3 minutes ago

Another Dalit youth thrashed by Hindus in Uttar Pr ..

40 seconds ago

4000 Kissan cards disbursed

41 seconds ago

Russia-US Strategic Stability Consultations To Be ..

43 seconds ago

Death Toll From Landslides in Kyrgyzstan Rises to ..

46 seconds ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.