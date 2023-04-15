Security plan devised for markets during Ramazan last days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The police department has devised a comprehensive security plan for markets and bazaars of Faisalabad during the last days of Ramazan by deputing more than 1,000 policemen for security duty.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that there were 59 markets and bazaars in Faisalabad where 285 constables, 21 head constables and 65 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) were deputed for security duty.

Similarly, 63 pickets were also erected in various parts of Faisalabad to beef up the security and 252 constables, 45 head constables, 43 ASIs and 20 Sub Inspectors (SIs) were deployed for duty in these pickets.

He further said that 28 mobile teams were also constituted comprising of 84 constables, 28 ASIs and 14 SIs and they would ensure thorough patrolling in the markets and bazaars.

Similarly, 192 Jawans of dolphin force and elite force along with 7 ASIs would also ensure patrolling especially in sensitive areas of Faisalabad, he added.