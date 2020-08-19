Security plan devised for Muharram ul Haram

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani Wednesday said the fool proof security arrangements had been made for the forth coming Muharram ul Haram.

While talking to newsmen here, the DPO informed that some 145 processions would be taken out from different areas of the district during Muharram which include 28 of A-Category, 25 of B-Category and 92 of C-Category while 754 majalis would be held.

He said that these processions would be provided fool proof security for which 1742 police officials and 623 volunteers had been deputed.

He said that walk through gates would be installed at the entry and exit points of the processions and majalis while metal detectors would also be utilised. The close monitoring would be carried out through CCTV cameras.