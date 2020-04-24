UrduPoint.com
Security Plan Devised For Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:07 PM

The district police have devised a security plan to maintain law and order and security during the holy month of Ramazan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) : The district police have devised a security plan to maintain law and order and security during the holy month of Ramazan.

A meeting, held with District Police Officer Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf in the chair, reviewed the security plan for the holy month.

According to the plan, over 675 police officials would be deployed in and around 480 mosques/imambargahs in the district.

Other law-enforcers including Dolphin force, Eagle force and Elite force will also perform security duty during the holy month. Station house officers of all police stations have been directed to ensure deployment of law-enforcers at mosques within their jurisdiction. Police personnel will remain present at mosques at Taraveeh and Friday prayers timing.

