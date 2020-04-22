UrduPoint.com
Security Plan Devised For Ramazan In DIkhan: DPO

Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:31 PM

Security plan devised for Ramazan in DIkhan: DPO

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Capt (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood on Wednesday said that security plan had been devised to maintain peace and security during holy month of Ramazan in the district.

He said the city had been divided into total of six sectors and each sector would be supervised by a DSP to maintain effective coordination and tackle security matters.

He said areas within limits of city and cantt police stations would be cordoned off at 28 places and police personnel would keep vigil eye on suspected people.

He said that 18 police riders who would be performing patrolling duty in two shifts along with Pak-Army Jawans in bazaars and different routes.

Besides, the DPO said that foolproof security arrangements had also been made for worshiping places of the district and added that police personnel would be deputed at mosques to provide security to worshippers during Sehri, Iftar and Tarveeh.

He said that 45 Mosques and Imambargahs had been declared high sensitive across the district and had made security measures accordingly.

He said that security personnel in plain clothes would be performing duty along with lady police constables in bazaars and markets to keep vigilant and avoid any untoward incident.

The DPO said bomb disposal squads would also be deputed to ward off terrorist activities.

