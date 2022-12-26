UrduPoint.com

Security Plan Discussed For Benazir Bhutto's 15th Martyrdom Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 01:00 AM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The 15th martyrdom anniversary of the former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will be observed with utmost devotion and respect on December 27th at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

In this regard, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan presided over a joint meeting on Sunday, in which a security plan for the said day was discussed in the wake of Pakistan Peoples Party's public rally, with the SP Special Branch Munir Ahmad Khuhro, SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot Captain (Retd) Saddam Hussain, SSP Shikarpur Capt (Retd) Faizan Ali, SSP Khairpur Ruhal Khoso, ASP Shikarpur Fazil Bukhari, ASP Larkana City Atiqur Rehman Mekan, and other officers were in attendees.

Addressing the meeting, the SSP said that the foolproof security and traffic arrangements had been completed by the police as 8,140 police officers and jawans would perform their duties.

Besides, it was apprised that the help of Sindh Rangers would also be taken in this regard.

Moreover, SSP Larkana briefed the police officers regarding the formation of various checkpoints, alternate routes and parking routes.

He said that the police patrolling had been increased by establishing checkpoints on the pathways coming from Larkana district and Naudero city. He also said that a strict checking of the participants coming in the rally had been ensured through modern machines, walk-through gates and watch towers.

The SSP said that the police would provide foolproof security to the participants. He further said that Naudero city and mausoleum would be monitored through CCTV cameras and other modern tools.

