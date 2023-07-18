Security plan evolved for Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

The police department has released security plan for mourning processions and majalis during Muharram-ul-Haraam in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The police department has released security plan for mourning processions and majalis during Muharram-ul-Haraam in Faisalabad district.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Junaid Ahmad said here on Tuesday that City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal had directed Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to ensure tight security arrangements in their respective jurisdiction by keeping vigilant eye on the movement of suspects.

He said that there would be 36 majalis and 6 mourning processions on moon night of Muharram in district Faisalabad. Hence, the police had deputed more than 1560 officials for security purposes whereas 5 SPs, 13 DSPs and 16 inspectors were deployed to monitor security arrangements.

He said that 7 majalis and 2 processions would be arranged in Lyallpur division whereas 4 majalis and 3 processions would be organized in Iqbal division.

Similarly, 22 majalis would be held in Madina Town division, 2 majalis in Jaranwala division, 1 majlis and one procession would be arranged in Sadar division.

Therefore, the police deputed 57 sub inspectors, 154 assistant sub inspectors, 99 head constables and 1180 constables for security of these majalis and mourning processions whereas lady constables, elite force and dolphin force would also remain active at sensitive points.

He said that four-tier security would be provided to mourning processions and majalis during Muharram-ul-Haraam in addition to using metal detectors and walk-through gates before entry of participants in the Muharram events.