Open Menu

Security Plan Evolved For Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Security plan evolved for Muharram

The police department has released security plan for mourning processions and majalis during Muharram-ul-Haraam in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The police department has released security plan for mourning processions and majalis during Muharram-ul-Haraam in Faisalabad district.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Junaid Ahmad said here on Tuesday that City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal had directed Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to ensure tight security arrangements in their respective jurisdiction by keeping vigilant eye on the movement of suspects.

He said that there would be 36 majalis and 6 mourning processions on moon night of Muharram in district Faisalabad. Hence, the police had deputed more than 1560 officials for security purposes whereas 5 SPs, 13 DSPs and 16 inspectors were deployed to monitor security arrangements.

He said that 7 majalis and 2 processions would be arranged in Lyallpur division whereas 4 majalis and 3 processions would be organized in Iqbal division.

Similarly, 22 majalis would be held in Madina Town division, 2 majalis in Jaranwala division, 1 majlis and one procession would be arranged in Sadar division.

Therefore, the police deputed 57 sub inspectors, 154 assistant sub inspectors, 99 head constables and 1180 constables for security of these majalis and mourning processions whereas lady constables, elite force and dolphin force would also remain active at sensitive points.

He said that four-tier security would be provided to mourning processions and majalis during Muharram-ul-Haraam in addition to using metal detectors and walk-through gates before entry of participants in the Muharram events.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Jaranwala All Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Best municipal facilities ensures on routes of pro ..

Best municipal facilities ensures on routes of processions: Commissioner Sukkur

2 minutes ago
 Serving destitute people a worship: Dr. Bilal Kh ..

Serving destitute people a worship: Dr. Bilal Khan

2 minutes ago
 UK Parliament Passes Illegal Migration Bill

UK Parliament Passes Illegal Migration Bill

2 minutes ago
 PPP to win general elections with thumping majorit ..

PPP to win general elections with thumping majority: Bacha

12 minutes ago
 HEC sends off 156 PhD Scholars for fellowships in ..

HEC sends off 156 PhD Scholars for fellowships in top 200 int'l varsities

12 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 70 billion disbursed among 7.8 million be ..

Over Rs. 70 billion disbursed among 7.8 million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafa ..

5 minutes ago
French Parliament Commission Says Macron Had Secre ..

French Parliament Commission Says Macron Had Secret Deal With Uber - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Webinar 'Shocks, Stresses and Resilience of Food S ..

Webinar 'Shocks, Stresses and Resilience of Food System in Arab Region' on July ..

5 minutes ago
 Japan PM in Qatar for gas talks on final leg of Gu ..

Japan PM in Qatar for gas talks on final leg of Gulf tour

5 minutes ago
 Peshawar Press Club signs MoU with IPS for 80 % di ..

Peshawar Press Club signs MoU with IPS for 80 % discount in fees for journalists ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) completes spec ..

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) completes special security arrangements for ..

58 minutes ago
 Promotional Link Departmental Training concludes a ..

Promotional Link Departmental Training concludes at UVAS

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan