Security plan extended in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal extended the security plan for Faisalabad in the wake of prevailing situation of the country.

Police said here on Monday that according to the plan, Sub-Inspector (SI) Basharat Ali, along with two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), two head constables and 40 constables, would perform duty at Regional Police Officer (RPO) office, while Inspector Umar Daraz, along with six sub-inspectors, two head constables and 40 constables would perform duty at CPO office.

Similarly, Inspector Asim Khan, along with one SI, four ASIs, two head constables and 40 constables, would perform security duty at ISI office, whereas one inspector, two ASIs, two head constables and 40 constables would perform duty at the residence of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

Meanwhile, 18 constables, two head constables and three ASIs were deputed for security duty at District Election Commission office.

Police said that a total of 76 teams of Reserve Force and Elite Force would remain alert at the Police Lines to deal with any emergency across the district.