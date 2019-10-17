Security plan finalised for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhush

The police on Thursday finalised a security plan on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhush in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The police on Thursday finalised a security plan on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhush in the provincial capital.

As many as 10,000 policemen will perform duties on Chehlum to ensure foolproof security.

Three SPs, 10 DSPs, 28 inspectors and 2,000 policemen will perform duty on the urs of Data Gunj Bakhush.

DIG Ashfaq Khan said two SPs, seven DSPs, 21 inspectors and 133 officials would perform duty on the procession to be taken out from Pando Street, Islampura, on Saturday.

DIG Ashfaq Khan said the police would coordinate with the district administration besides other departments to ensure foolproof security.

The central procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be monitored through CCTV cameras of the Punjab Safe City Authority.

The central procession will start from Havaily Alf Shah and conclude at Karbla Gamay Shah after passing through its traditional routes.