UrduPoint.com

Security Plan Finalised For Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Security plan finalised for Eid-ul-Azha

The city police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace as well as ensure safety of people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :The city police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace as well as ensure safety of people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

A police spokesperson said on Friday that Eid prayer would be offered at 881 places, including 595 mosques, 52 Imambargahs and 234 open places in the city.

He said that more than 3,550 policemen along with five SPs,18 DSPs, 12 Inspectors and 24 sub-inspectors had been deputed to ensure foolproof security.

The teams of Elite Force and Quick Response Force would also perform their duties, spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Police Prayer

Recent Stories

Rs 3.3bn Gravity Flow Water scheme for Havelian ap ..

Rs 3.3bn Gravity Flow Water scheme for Havelian approved

7 minutes ago
 33 held with contraband

33 held with contraband

7 minutes ago
 Media Freedom Diminishing Worldwide - UN Special R ..

Media Freedom Diminishing Worldwide - UN Special Rapporteur

9 minutes ago
 Chief Minister warns admin officers over unsatisfa ..

Chief Minister warns admin officers over unsatisfactory performance

9 minutes ago
 Pogacar triumphs on first Tour de France mountain

Pogacar triumphs on first Tour de France mountain

9 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Number of Ukrainia ..

Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Number of Ukrainian Troops Exceeds 1Mln - Report ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.