Security Plan Finalised For Ramazan
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Punjab Police have completed security arrangements for the holy month of Ramazan.
While giving details, a spokesperson said that the security plan for more than 36,500 mosques, 2,179 Imambargahs, and 444 minority places of worship across the province, including Lahore, had been finalised.
More than 75,000 police officers, officials and community volunteers will be deployed for the security of mosques, Imambargahs and religious places. More than 5,000 officers and officials will perform security duty at mosques, imambargahs and markets in the provincial capital Lahore. More than 200 walk-through gates and more than 12,000 metal detectors will be used for checking at sensitive mosques and Imambargahs across the province.
