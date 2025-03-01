Open Menu

Security Plan Finalised For Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Security plan finalised for Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Police have finalized a security plan to maintain law and order during the holy month of Ramazan as more than 1200 police officials would be deployed across the district.

According to police sources, as per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, a comprehensive security plan has been finalized by the police. As per the plan, more than 1200 police officials would be deployed at Masajid, Imambargahs and other worship places.

The police have declared 20 worship places out of 935 sensitive, where special security arrangements would be ensured to avoid any untoward incident.

Beside this, police mobiles, Dolphin Force, Muhafiz Squad, Elite Force, QRF and other teams would continue patrolling round the clock.

The CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar has directed officers concerned to tight security at entry and exit points of the city while CCTV cameras would also be used for comprehensive security arrangements. He urged masses to cooperate with police by giving information about any suspicious activity around them, police sources added.

